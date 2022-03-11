Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Basketball

    Kai Sotto escapes serious injury, remains in roster for NZ game

    by randolph b. leongson
    6 hours ago
    Kai Sotto has played just one game for the Adelaide 36ers in his NBL career.
    Kai Sotto missed the second half of the 36ers' last game due to a "cold thigh."
    PHOTO: Adelaide 36ers

    FILIPINO fans can heave that sigh of relief as Kai Sotto turned out to be fine after suffering an apparent thigh injury tuin Adelaide's last game.

    Kai Sotto injury update

    The 7-foot-2 center was not placed in the injury list for the 36ers' game against the New Zealand Breakers on Saturday and will still be fit to play when Adelaide returns to the Adelaide 36ers Arena.

    Sotto only played for seven minutes and 56 seconds in the 36ers' 92-73 defeat to the Perth Wildcats last Sunday, going scoreless in his first-ever start in the NBL.

    He did not return for the second half as trainers checked on his condition after suffering a "cold thigh."

      It was Adelaide's fourth straight defeat to fall to a 5-11 record.

      Good news for the 36ers is that starting center Cameron Bairstow will be back in the lineup to help them up front.

