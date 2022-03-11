Kai Sotto escapes serious injury, remains in roster for NZ game

FILIPINO fans can heave that sigh of relief as Kai Sotto turned out to be fine after suffering an apparent thigh injury tuin Adelaide's last game.

The 7-foot-2 center was not placed in the injury list for the 36ers' game against the New Zealand Breakers on Saturday and will still be fit to play when Adelaide returns to the Adelaide 36ers Arena.

Sotto only played for seven minutes and 56 seconds in the 36ers' 92-73 defeat to the Perth Wildcats last Sunday, going scoreless in his first-ever start in the NBL.

He did not return for the second half as trainers checked on his condition after suffering a "cold thigh."

It was Adelaide's fourth straight defeat to fall to a 5-11 record.

Good news for the 36ers is that starting center Cameron Bairstow will be back in the lineup to help them up front.

