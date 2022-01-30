Kai Sotto delivers dagger as Adelaide stuns Melbourne in OT

KAI Sotto played big anew, hitting the dagger jumper as the Adelaide 36ers stunned league leaders Melbourne United with an 88-83 overtime win on Sunday in the 2021-22 NBL season at Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

The Filipino rose up for the sweet pullup jumper with 33.0 seconds left in overtime to cap his stellar 12-point, 4-rebound, and 1-assist outing in 21 minutes and 15 seconds of action.

It was the third straight game that Sotto scored in double figures, helping Adelaide end a three-game skid and improve to 4-3.

Dusty Hannahs carried the torch for the 36ers, scoring eight of his 19 points in overtime to complete his heroics after draining the corner three that tied the game at 74 with 13.5 seconds left in regulation.

Todd Withers produced 17 points and five rebounds before fouling out with 2:17 left in the fourth quarter; Cameron Bairstow added a double-double of 16 points and 12 boards; and Daniel Johnson also scored 12 as Adelaide halted Melbourne's eight-game win streak.

The 36ers lost a 61-51 lead and allowed Melbourne to take the lead on Shea Ili's corner three that made it a 74-70 affair with 55.6 seconds remaining in the final period.

Adelaide will look to sustain this groove on Thursday when it hosts the Brisbane Bullets at the same venue.

Jo Lual-Acuil paced the United with 23 points, 12 rebounds, and two blocks, while Jack White had 18 points and 11 boards in the loss that dropped the defending champions to 8-3 (win-loss).

