Kai Sotto benched in second half as Adelaide falls to Brisbane

KAI Sotto did not see action in the second half as the Adelaide 36ers suffered a heartbreaking 92-91 loss to the Brisbane Bullets on Sunday in the 2021-22 NBL season at Nissan Arena.

The Filipino center only had three points, two rebounds, and one block in four minutes and 33 seconds of play as he sat on the bench for the crucial moments of the game.

But Sotto couldn't do a thing as Adelaide lost a nine-point third quarter lead and allowed the home team to eke out the victory.

Jason Cadee drained the go-ahead three with 2:05 left to make it an 89-86 lead before Lamar Patterson and Tom Digbeu calmly sank their freebies down the stretch.

Cadee buried seven triples for his 26 points, six assists, and two rebounds, Patterson got 14 points, two boards, and two dimes, and Digbeu had 13 points and four rebounds as the Bullets snapped a two-game skid to rise to 9-15.

Adelaide 36ers slip to 7-15

It wasted birthday boy Daniel Johnson's 28-point outing, to go with eight boards and four assists for Adelaide's second straight loss and drop to 7-15.

Sunday Dech got 14 points and four boards, as Todd Withers and Hyrum Harris got 12 each in the loss.

The 36ers will try to end this skid next Saturday against the Sydney Kings at home Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

