Kai Sotto sits out as Adelaide beats Perth in return to NBL action

KAI Sotto did not see action in the Adelaide 36ers staved off a late rally from the Perth Wildcats, 87-74, in their long-awaited return to action in the 2021-22 NBL season on Tuesday at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

Daniel Johnson sparked the early barrage for the home team, scoring 19 of his 21 points in the first half on 3-of-6 shooting from deep, to go with eight rebounds as Adelaide erected an early 28-point lead, 44-16.

But the 36ers still needed Cameron Bairstow to seal the game late as he fired 10 fourth-quarter points to end up with 19 points, 10 boards, two steals, and two blocks.

With that 28-point lead dwindling down to just nine, 67-58, entering the final canto, Adelaide staged an 8-0 run to grab a 75-58 lead with 7:24 left, before Bairstow lorded the boards and doused repeated rallies from Perth.

Mitch McCarron added a near-triple-double of 10 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists in the 36ers' first game since Dec. 18 when they lost to the Cairns Taipans, 93-67.

Kai a DNP

Sotto dressed for the match but spent much of the time on the bench, buried in a deep 36ers frontline behind Johnson, Bairstow, Todd Withers, and Hyrum Harris. The Filipino prodigy has played just one game in his NBL career.

Adelaide evened its record to 3-3 (win-loss) while earning a measure of revenge from its 85-73 loss to Perth back on opening day last Dec. 3.

The 36ers continue this two-game homestand on Saturday when they face the defending champions Melbourne United in the same venue.

Vic Law fired 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Wildcats which saw their three-game win run snapped and fell to a 5-2 slate.

Bryce Cotton got 12 points, four boards, three assists, and two steals, and Michael Frazier chimed in 10 points, six rebounds, four dimes, and three steals in the loss.

