Kai Sotto gets reality check as Basketball Without Borders run draws mixed reviews

KAI Sotto's run in the Basketball Without Borders Global Camp this past 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago netted him mixed reviews, with a lot touting his impeccable work ethic while also raising quirks in the 7-foot-2 center's game.

Jonathan Givony, ESPN's draft expert, cited the Filipino prospect as one of the standouts in the camp where the top 64 high school standouts from 34 countries participated.

"Likely the most-hyped prospect to ever come out of the Philippines, Sotto doesn't turn 18 until May but has been on the radar since the FIBA World Cup at the U17 and U19 levels in each of the past two summers. Sotto has generated some buzz in the U.S. after joining a prep school in Atlanta last year," he wrote.

Givony noted that although Sotto was able to turn heads in the drills, he failed to translate those success in the afternoon scrimmages.

"His performance at the BWB camp was somewhat inconsistent, as he looked like one of the most talented prospects in attendance in the morning drills each day but struggled to make his presence felt in the games," he continued.

"Sotto has gotten into better shape since arriving to the U.S. and possesses a versatile skill set for a player his size: scoring in the post with either hand, handling the ball impressively, good court vision and range on a jump shot that extends beyond the three-point line."

Givony furthered: "Sotto didn't look ready for the level of physicality and intensity he encountered in the camp scrimmages, as he was scored on at will by stronger players, looked lethargic getting back on defense and settled for too many low-percentage shots. Sotto did show nice timing rotating for blocks thanks in part to his massive 9-foot-3 standing reach."

Lucky for Sotto, it's still early in his journey as he returns to The Skills Factory in Atlanta to further hone his athletic gifts as he continues to pique the interest of colleges in the United States.