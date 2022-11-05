Kai Sotto on target but Adelaide falls short vs Perth

KAI Sotto went perfect from the field during the Adelaide 36ers' 92-87 loss against the Perth Wildcats in the 2022-23 NBL season on Saturday at WIN Entertainment Centre.

Kai Sotto stats Adelaide vs Perth

The Filipino beanpole played almost 13 minutes and logged eight points on 3-of-3 shooting, with three rebounds and an assist to boot.

Brady Manek poured in a game-high 25 points for Perth, while Bryce Cotton scored 12 of his 15 markers in the closing quarter to help steer the Wildcats to its fourth win of the season.

Down by a point to start the payoff period, the Wildcats unleashed a 19-11 spurt to claim an 81-74 lead with 4:13 left, after a triple by Cotton.

The lead widened to 10, 88-78, following two charities by Manek with 1:43 to go.

Adelaide attempted to make a late comeback but fell short and dropped to a 3-4 record.

Robert Franks scored 24 and hauled in nine rebounds for the 36ers, while Antonius Cleveland chipped in 22 markers.

The 36ers trailed by 13 late in the first quarter before erasing their deficit by halftime, 46-all, following a pullup triple by Craig Randall II that beat the buzzer.

It was the last game of Adelaide before the Australian league's lengthy break to accommodate the fifth Fiba World Cup Asian qualifying window.

