Kai Sotto set to warm up for NBL debut with preseason games

KAI Sotto will get an early workout before the 2021-22 National Basketball League (NBL) commences in December as Adelaide will take part in the NBL Blitz Preseason Games set from November 14 to 28.

The 36ers will be part of the six-team field in Tasmania, with the games to be played in Hobart, Launceston, Ulverstone, and Kingborough.

Adelaide will be competing with the Tasmania JackJumpers, Brisbane Bullets, New Zealand Breakers, Perth Wildcats, and Cairns Taipans.

Meanwhile, the other four NBL teams, namely defending champion Melbourne United, Illawarra Hawks, Sydney Kings, and South East Melbourne Phoenix will play their preseason games against each other in Victoria and New South Wales.

It will have a unique format with points being the biggest basis for the winner of the cup.

Three wins will be given to the winning team, while an additional point is given for every quarter won, amounting to a maximum of seven points each game.

The winner of the preseason tourney will take home the Loggins-Bruton Cup, named after NBL Hall of Fame members Leroy Loggins and Cal Bruton. The MVP of the games will also take home the Ray Borner medal.

