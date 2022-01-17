Kai Sotto, Adelaide finally return to action after a month off

KAI Sotto will finally be back on the court when the Adelaide 36ers return to action on Tuesday in the National Basketball League (NBL) in Australia.

Adelaide will host the Perth Wildcats at Adelaide Entertainment Centre after a month of inactivity due to health and safety protocols.

This will be Sotto's second official game for the 36ers after tallying one point, three rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in nine minutes and 50 seconds of action in the team's 93-67 defeat to the Cairns Taipans back in Dec. 18.

Since then, six Adelaide games were postponed as Australia continues to grapple with the rise of COVID-19 cases brought about by the Omicron variant.

The 36ers currently hold a 2-3 win-loss record in the ongoing NBL season, relying on the likes of Daniel Johnson, Dusty Hannahs, and Cameron Bairstow.

Adelaide's busy sked

After the Perth game, Adelaide is bracing for a busy schedule in the next three weeks after the NBL released a tentative schedule to make up for the postponed games.

The 36ers will host defending champions Melbourne United on Saturday, before going on the road to meet the Illawarra Hawks at WIN Entertainment Centre next Monday, Jan. 24.

They then visit the Tasmania JackJumpers at MyState Bank Arena on Jan. 28, before a two-game homestand against the Melbourne United on Jan. 30 and the Cairns Taipans on Feb. 3.

Sotto will get a chance to meet Chinese center Zhou Qi when Adelaide goes on the road on Feb. 5 against the South East Melbourne Phoenix at John Cain Arena.

