Kai Sotto sparks early rally, but Adelaide still falls to Illawarra

KAI Sotto and the rest of the Adelaide 36ers rallied from 19 points down but faltered late to absorb the 87-71 defeat to the Illawarra Hawks in the 2021-22 NBL season Friday at WIN Entertainment Centre.

The Filipino wunderkind dropped six points, six rebounds, three assists, and one block to help Adelaide claw out of a 43-24 hole in the second quarter and even tie the game at 57 at the 3:19 mark of the third.

But Illawarra was just too potent, scoring five straight points before the end of the frame before dropping 25 in the payoff period to take the 16-point win.

Duop Reath topped the Hawks (9-7) with 18 points and eight rebounds, while Justinian Jessup drilled three treys for his 17 points in the victory.

Sunday Dech drained five threes for his 18 points to lead the 36ers, which sunk to a 5-8 record.

Daniel Johnson chimed in 13 points and five boards, while Todd Withers also got 13 points and seven rebounds in the setback.

Adelaide will return home this Sunday against the Sydney Kings.

