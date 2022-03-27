Kai Sotto dunk sparks late run as Adelaide gets back at South East Melbourne

KAI Sotto's dunk ignited the Adelaide 36ers' late pullaway for a 100-92 victory over the South East Melbourne Phoenix in the 2021-22 NBL season on Sunday at Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

The Filipino center's dunk at the 5:33 mark sparked the home team's 20-4 blast to turn a close 76-71 game into a commanding 19-point Adelaide lead, 96-77, with 1:50 left on the clock.

Sotto finished with four points, five rebounds, an assist, a steal, and a block as Adelaide won for the second time in its last three games.

Daniel Johnson paced the 36ers with 22 points, 10 boards, and three assists, Sunday Dech had 21 points, five boards, and three dimes, and Hyrum Harris and Mitch McCarron both ended up with 11.

Kai Sotto and the 36ers score their seventh win in 20 games.

Adelaide improved to 7-13 and avenged its 83-76 loss to South East Melbourne last March 4.

The 36ers continue this homestand on Friday against the Tasmania JackJumpers.

Mitch Creek led the Phoenix with 27 points and 11 rebounds, as Xavier Munford contributed 24 as their side fell to a 12-10 slate.

Chinese center Zhou Qi sat out the game due to a knee injury.

