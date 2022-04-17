Kai Sotto, Adelaide 36ers end Sydney Kings' 13-game win run

KAI Sotto and the Adelaide 36ers continue to be the spoilers of the 2021-22 NBL season, scoring a 90-82 win over the Sydney Kings at Qudos Bank Arena to celebrate Easter Sunday with back-to-back wins.

The Filipino center had a solid statline of seven points, three rebounds, and one block as Adelaide came to Sydney and put an end to the home team's 13-game win streak.

The 36ers drained four treys in the final five minutes to take an 11-point lead, 86-75, in the final 1:35, but the Kings did not back down as Jaylen Adams sliced the lead down to just four, 86-82, ith 34.5 seconds left.

Fortunately for Adelaide, Hyrum Harris, Daniel Johnson, and Mitch McCarron were all cool customers from the line as their charities sealed the upset win.

Dusty Hannahs led the 36ers with 22 points, three assists, and two rebounds, while Johnson got 16 points, 11 boards, and two assists.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Kai Sotto and the 36ers notch their ninth win in 26 games.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Sunday Dech made three of his five attempts from the three-point line and wound up with 11 points, as Isaac Gattorna got 10 points and three rebounds for Adelaide which rose to a 9-17 record.

It's also a sweet revenge for the 36ers after tasting a tough 93-90 loss to the Kings last Feb. 27 and a bitter 84-77 defeat last April 9.

Continue reading below ↓

Adelaide plays its penultimate game of the season on Friday against the South East Melbourne Phoenix.

Adams topped Sydney (18-8) with 26 points, seven rebounds, and five assists, as Xavier Cooks registered a double-double of 23 points and 14 boards in the shock loss.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.