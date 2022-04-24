Kai Sotto, Adelaide 36ers bow out with win over NZ Breakers

KAI Sotto ended his first professional season with a flourish as he helped the Adelaide 36ers cap off its 2021-22 NBL season with a 93-60 win over the New Zealand Breakers Sunday at MyState Bank Arena.

The Filipino teen had 12 points, seven rebounds, and four blocks as he helped the visitors end their campaign on a good note.

Adelaide turned a close seven-point halftime lead, 41-34, to a 22-point advantage, 64-42 in the third period.

The 36ers continued to pound it on the Breakers as they ended the match with a 33-point winning spread.

Sunday Dech led Adelaide with 19 points, seven boards, four assists, and four steals, while Mojave King got 15 points off the bench.

Kai Sotto and the 36ers finish with 10 wins in 28 games.

Todd Withers had 14 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks, and Dusty Hannahs had 13 as the 36ers ended teir campaign with a 10-18 record.

Adelaide took the season series after winning, 98-85, on Dec. 12 before losing to New Zealand, 84-75, on March 12.

It also kept the Breakers at the cellar with this 10th straight loss to end the season at 5-23.

Chasson Randle and Rasmus Bach both had 14 points in the New Zealand loss.

