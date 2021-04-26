Two of Kai's high school coaches confident Aussie stint could be springboard to NBA

TWO thumbs up were given by Kai Sotto's former high school coaches as the 7-foot-3 center continues his career in Australia.

Joe Silva and Tophe Villamayor agreed that signing with the Adelaide 36ers of the National Basketball League (NBL) provides the best path forward for him in his quest to become the first homegrown Filipino to be drafted in the NBA.

"Kai's move to Australia to play in the NBL is a very good decision," Silva told Spin.ph.

Under Silva the Ateneo Blue Eaglets won the juniors championship in UAAP Season 80, with Sotto named Finals MVP.

"The NBL is one of the best pro leagues in the world with elite level players and elite level coaches. There have also been some players who went this route before going to the NBA, and for sure he will learn a lot and continue to improve with this next chapter," he continued.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Silva is confident Sotto can follow the path taken by the likes of Lamelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets and RJ Hampton of the Orlando Magic, who spent a year in the NBL before entering the 2020 NBA Draft.

Villamayor echoed those sentiments, believing that the training Sotto will get in Australia will help him prepare for the next level.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"Malaking bagay para sa development niya na maglaro sa NBL," he said. "Sa NBL kasi mataas din naman ang level ng laro and yung physicality, and nakikita ko na yung mga big men dun is talagang nabibigyan ng break."

Villamayor handled Sotto in his lone year with the St. Francis of Assisi program before he transfered to Ateneo in 2016.

"Malaki na ang inimprove ni Kai since pumunta siya abroad. Ako naman, lagi kong sinasabi sa kanila na hardwork is the key talaga. Mataas naman ang basketball IQ ni Kai and talagang susunod siya sa pinapagawa ng coaches niya," added Villamayor.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: Adelaide 36ers Facebook page

Sotto admits he still has ways to go before he can get to the NBA-level.

That's why for the mentors, it's only up to Sotto to maximize his time Down Under and absorb every learning he could get, while also priming his body to its best possible shape before he declares for the NBA.

Continue reading below ↓

"I feel that Kai will gain more knowledge of the game and continue to improve what he needs to improve on there," said Silva, now an assistant coach for the San Beda Red Cubs. "He will also get used to the physicality of competing against older and stronger players, and the style of play in the NBL will be best suited for Kai's skill set as of the moment."

Villamayor seconded that, and noted, "Kailangan lang talaga that Kai has to show them what he’s got and he still have to earn his spot sa bagong team niya. He has to be ready sa physicality ng laro dahil sa NBL o NBA, talagang pisikalan dyan and he is working on it naman. His defense will also be a great asset for him, but alam naman ni Kai ang mga dapat niyang gawin cause focused naman siya sa dream niya. Ang importante is mabigyan siya ng time to prove himself sa NBL."

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.