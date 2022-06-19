Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Basketball

    Japan-bound Justine Baltazar posts triple-double as Pampanga sweeps Quezon

    by Reuben Terrado
    Justine Baltazar shines as Pampanga takes a step closer to a third straight NBL title.
    PHOTO: NBL

    PAMPANGA clinched another trip to the National Basketball League-Pilipinas (NBL) finals with a lopsided 96-67 win over Quezon on Saturday, sweeping their best-of-three semifinal series in the President’s Cup at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando.

    Mark Tamayo had 23 points on 6-of-13 shooting from threes while Justine Baltazar had a triple-double, registering 11 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists as the Delta poured it on in Game Two early, taking a 23-8 lead at the end of the first period.

    See Citing upcoming Japan move, Justine Baltazar begs off from Gilas pool

    Matt De Leon added 15 points, 14 rebounds, and four blocks, as CJ Gania added 12 points for Pampanga, which is eyeing its third straight crown in the NBL finals in their fourth consecutive appearance.

    Pampanga will face either Bulacan or Taguig as the series moved into a knockout match after the Republicans defeated the Generals in overtime, 98-93.

    Joseph Celso sent the game into an extra period by splitting his two free throws, and finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds as Bulacan finally won over Taguig for the first time in five games.

    The Republicans and the Generals clash on Sunday, 5:30 p.m. at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center with the winner facing the Delta in the championship series.

