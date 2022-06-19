Japan-bound Justine Baltazar posts triple-double as Pampanga sweeps Quezon

PAMPANGA clinched another trip to the National Basketball League-Pilipinas (NBL) finals with a lopsided 96-67 win over Quezon on Saturday, sweeping their best-of-three semifinal series in the President’s Cup at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando.

Mark Tamayo had 23 points on 6-of-13 shooting from threes while Justine Baltazar had a triple-double, registering 11 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists as the Delta poured it on in Game Two early, taking a 23-8 lead at the end of the first period.

Matt De Leon added 15 points, 14 rebounds, and four blocks, as CJ Gania added 12 points for Pampanga, which is eyeing its third straight crown in the NBL finals in their fourth consecutive appearance.

Pampanga will face either Bulacan or Taguig as the series moved into a knockout match after the Republicans defeated the Generals in overtime, 98-93.

Continue reading below ↓

Joseph Celso sent the game into an extra period by splitting his two free throws, and finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds as Bulacan finally won over Taguig for the first time in five games.

The Republicans and the Generals clash on Sunday, 5:30 p.m. at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center with the winner facing the Delta in the championship series.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.