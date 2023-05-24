Justine Baltazar drops triple-double as Pampanga rips Quezon City by 36 in MPBL

PAMPANGA overwhelmed Quezon City Gaz N Go, 115-79, behind Justine Baltazar's triple-double on Wednesday to stretch its winning run in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

Justine Baltazar drops triple-double in MPBL win

The 6-foot-9 Baltazar tallied 16 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists to power the Giant Lanterns to their ninth straight win in the elimination round of the 29-team, two-division tournament.

Baltazar got ample support from homegrown star Archie Concepcion, who found his mark for 25 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds and 3 steals, as Pampanga moved beyond reach, 101-65 in the fourth quarter.

Other Giant Lanterns who delivered were Kurt Spencer Reyson with 18 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists and MJ Garcia with 15 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals.

Quezon City slid to 3-9 as only Reymond Penafiel fought back with 31 points and 5 rebounds.

Oriental Mindoro proved its mettle with an 80-78 victory over Manila in the opener.

Sherwin Concepcion fired 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Agem Miranda posted 22 points, 10 assists and 5 rebounds for the Disiplinados, who tied the Stars at 2-9.

Homegrown Rodel Vaygan added 14 points and CJ Tolentino 11 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists for the Disiplinados, who bucked the absence of injured skipper Tey Teodoro.

The MPBL visits the Bataan People's Center in Balanga on Thursday with a triple bill pitting Valenzuela against Caloocan at 4 p.m., Iloilo against Marikina at 6 p.m. and Negros against Bataan at 8 p.m.

