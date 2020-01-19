Justine Baltazar drops 26-23 line in NBL debut as Pampanga rips Nueva Ecija

JUSTINE Baltazar debuted with a huge double-double to lift the Converge Pampanga Delta to an 86-76 win over Nueva Ecija Bespren last Saturday in the National Basketball League (NBL) Season 3 Black Arrow Express-President’s Cup at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex.

The La Salle standout from Mabalacat, Pampanga had 26 points and 23 rebounds in his first game with the Delta, who now on a 3-1 record in Group B of the homegrown league’s first conference.

PHOTO: nbl

Continue reading below ↓

Encho Serrano had 17 points, and CJ Gania added 15 for the Delta, who overcame the 18-point effort of Nueva Ecija’s Isaiah Cabiga.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

In the second game, the Muntinlupa Emeralds captured their first win after three tries in Group A with an 84-79 victory over the Pasig El Pirata.

Arnold Danga had 19 points and six rebounds, while Danny Diocampo finished with 12 points and seven rebounds as the two hit clutch shots to keep their lead in the match. John Cedrick Abis added 12 points and 14 rebounds for Muntinlupa.

Vitorio Vergara scored 16 points but Pasig suffered its third loss in four games.