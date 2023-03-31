Justine Baltazar lifts Pampanga G Lanterns to sweep of Davao for PSL crown

JUSTINE Baltazar led the Pampanga G Lanterns to a 79-72 win over Davao Occidental Tigers on Thursday to rule the Manila Bankers Life-Pilipinas Super League Second Conference Dumper Cup at the RMC Gymnasium in Davao City.

Justine Baltazar leads Lanterns to PSL title

Baltazar had 19 points and 18 rebounds on his way to winning the finals MVP to compete the sweep of the G Lanterns over the Tigers in the best-of-three showdown.

Baltazar returned to the fold of Pampanga after his failed bid to play in the Korean Basketball League, lifting the G Lanterns to their playoff run that included a defeat over top seed San Juan Kings in the semifinals.

The G Lanterns defeated the Tigers, 87-84, in Game One at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center.

Jap Pambid had 10 points, while Louie Sangalang, Archie Concepcion, and MJ Garcia combined for 22 points for the G Lanterns coached by Pampanga governor Dennis ‘Delta’ Pineda.

Larry Rodriguez had 22 points, six rebounds, and two assists for Davao Occidental.

Davao’s John Wilson was named season MVP.