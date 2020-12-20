Justine Baltazar camp mum on meeting between Baldwin, Gov Pineda

THE camp of Justine Baltazar declined to comment on what transpired during a meeting between Pampanga governor Dennis Pineda and Gilas Pilipinas program director Tab Baldwin.

Veteran coach Alan Trinidad politely declined to provide details of the meeting that took place in the Pineda-owned Pradera Verde in Lubao, Pampanga, only saying that the meeting indeed happened.

PHOTO: Kapampangan Ballers

Photos of the meeting that leaked on social media heightened the speculation that the 6-7 Baltazar is set to be included in the Gilas Pilipinas pool, possibly through the PBA's special Gilas draft.

However, there is no decision yet on whether a special Gilas draft will be held this season.

Pineda and Trinidad played roles in the development of Baltazar over the years as part of the stable of players that includes Calvin Abueva, Ian Sangalang, and Ronald Pascual.

Baltazar played high school for National University before moving to La Salle in college. He also saw action for San Juan in the MPBL and also returned to his roots by playing for the Pineda-controlled Pampanga team in the NBL.

The meeting only confirmed Baldwin’s interest in Baltazar after his impressive stint with the Gilas cadets in the last Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Manama, Bahrain.

Baltazar, however, still has one year left of eligibility with La Salle, which will definitely play a role in the decision-making of the Mabalacat, Pampanga native.