Justin Gutang plays sparingly as Changwon LG Sakers fall anew

JUSTIN Gutang played only four minutes in Changwon LG Sakers' 90-65 blowout loss to Seoul SK Knights on Sunday in the 2022-23 KBL season at Changwon Gymnasium.

Deployed with the game already beyond doubt, the Fil-Am slasher made both of his freebies, while also tallying a rebound and an assist for the hosts.

Former Phoenix import Lee Gwan Hee could not tow Changwon to the victory as he only finished with 14 points on 2-of-7 shooting from distance.

The Sakers' up-and-down season continued as they dropped to 4-5.

Compare that to Seoul which had four players score in double figures led by Jameel Warney's 19 points, seven rebounds, and four blocks.

