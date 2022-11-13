Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Sun, Nov 13
    Basketball

    Justin Gutang plays sparingly as Changwon LG Sakers fall anew

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago
    Justin Gutang
    PHOTO: LG Sakers

    JUSTIN Gutang played only four minutes in Changwon LG Sakers' 90-65 blowout loss to Seoul SK Knights on Sunday in the 2022-23 KBL season at Changwon Gymnasium.

    Deployed with the game already beyond doubt, the Fil-Am slasher made both of his freebies, while also tallying a rebound and an assist for the hosts.

    Former Phoenix import Lee Gwan Hee could not tow Changwon to the victory as he only finished with 14 points on 2-of-7 shooting from distance.

    The Sakers' up-and-down season continued as they dropped to 4-5.

    Compare that to Seoul which had four players score in double figures led by Jameel Warney's 19 points, seven rebounds, and four blocks.

    PHOTO: LG Sakers

