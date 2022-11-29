Justin Gutang helps Changwon beat RJ Abarrientos' Ulsan

JUSTIN Gutang posted a season-best performance in Changwon LG Sakers' 86-78 win over Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus at Dongcheon Gymnasium on Monday in the 2022-23 KBL season.

The Fil-Am was a big spark off the bench as he went 5-of-6 from the field for his 10 points, six assists, three rebounds, and one steal.

Lee Jae-do paced Changwon with 22 points built on three treys, while Dante Cunningham had 21 points, 11 boards, two dimes, two steals, and two blocks in the road win.

The Sakers have now won three straight games to rise to 8-6.

RJ Abarrientos had 16 points, hitting four three-pointers, to go with five rebounds, two assists, and two steals, but had three of Ulsan's 13 turnovers.

Gauge Prim posted 17 points, five rebounds, and four assists before fouling out in the payoff period, as Lee Woo-seok had 12 points and nine boards in the defeat as the Phoebus fell to a 9-6 slate.

