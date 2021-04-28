Jumike Casera's last-gasp putback lifts Bohol past Dumaguete in VisMin Cup

ALCANTARA, CEBU — Unheralded Jumike Casera sank a jumper with 0.3 of a second left to lead Tubigon Bohol past Dumaguete, 62-61, in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup on Wednesday at the Civic Center.

Down one with nine seconds remaining, Tubigon Bohol gave the ball to Joseph Marquez for an isolation play on the left wing, but the left-handed wingman's shot was blocked by Dumaguete big man Jovannie Aguilar.

Fortunately, the 6-foot Casera found himself in the right place at the right time as he grabbed the offensive rebound and went right up for a short jumper that found the bottom of the net.

The Warriors had one last shot but Mannie Gabas’ jumper missed as time expired, allowing Bohol to escape with just their second win in nine matches to rise to solo fifth in the standings.

Casera, a homegrown player, finished with seven points and seven boards.

“I designed the play for Marquez to drive the lane and kung ano man ang result, we were going to live it,” said Bohol coach Gino Enriquez. “Marquez drove it and walang tawag ang mga referee. Fortunately, Casera was there."

Veteran forward Pari Llagas tallied 21 points, 14 rebounds, two assists, and three blocks for Bohol. Marquez still put up 18 points, 12 boards, two dimes, and three steals despite struggling with injuries.

Dumaguete lost its fifth game in a row and is now at the bottom of the standings with a 1-7 card.

Jaybie Mantilla had a double-double for Dumaguete with 17 points and 10 rebounds while Mark Doligon added 15 points and 10 rebounds. James Regalado chipped in 12 markers, four boards, seven assists, and two steals.

The scores:

Tubigon Bohol (62) — Llagas 21, Marquez 18, Casera 7, Musngi 5, Dadjilul 5, Cabizares 4, Leonida 2, Ibarra 0, Tangunan, Tilos 0, Apolonias 0.

Dumaguete (61) — Mantilla 17, Doligon 15, Regalado 12, Gabas 8, Aguilar 5, Tomilloso 2, Roy 2, Velasquez 0, Gonzalgo 0, Porlares 0.

Quarterscores: 22-13, 34-39, 53-50, 62-61.