Jumao-as eager to beat Zambo City: 'Kami yung tiga-Zamboanga'

GINO Jumao-as was beaming with pride on Wednesday and he had every reason to.

Historic was Leg 1 of the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup for Zamboanga Peninsula Valientes MLV as the lone returnee from last season's competitions finally got a breakthrough, reaching the semifinals for the first time.

And Jumao-as had the luxury of booking that spot, burying a deuce from the top of the arc with 25.9 seconds to spare as the homegrown side clipped Palayan City Capitals, 21-20, in the quarterfinals to reach new heights.

"Sobrang proud kami para sa city namin, sa sarili namin," he said. "Iba kasi pag naglaro ka kung saan ka nanggaling eh, kaya pag nananalo kami, kahit isang panalo, sobrang saya sa pakiramdam."

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Little as the feat was to some, Jumao-as said that victories like this one are big for their home crowd as they serve as an inspiration for the aspiring ballers down south.

Continue reading below ↓

"Yung mga taga-Zamboanga, sobrang proud sa amin kaya kami rin, proud kami sa isa't isa," said the former University of the East guard, who teamed up with veteran Rudy Lingganay, RR de Leon, and Paulino Rebollos in the maiden leg of the first conference.

And the fact that Zamboanga Peninsula is trotting out an a crew made up of players who trace their roots there makes achievements like these all the more sweeter.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"Masarap kasi lahat kami homegrown," said Lingganay. "Sobrang saya na ang daming basketball fanatics sa Zamboanga at nabibigyan namin ng inspirasyon ang mga bata. Pag maganda ang pinapakita namin dito sa liga, nagre-reflect yun sa mga bata na Zamboangueno, nagpupursigi sila magbasketball at naiiwas sila sa mga bisyo."

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

But it's an unexpected feat, to say the least.

Zamboanga Peninsula got to a promising start with a 21-19 escape over Sarangani Marlins, but ran into a wall against the mighty Family's Brand Sardines Zamboanga City, 21-14, to barely make it to the playoffs in Pool A.

It was the first time the teams carrying the name of Zamboanga faced off this season, and Jumao-as himself admitted that there's still a lot of things his side needs to do to get to the level of the tournament favorites.

So much so that he wants none of Zamboanga City for the meantime.

"Ayoko muna silang maka-rematch kasi sobrang laking adjustment pag kalaban sila. Dapat mabilis na adjustment talaga kasi ang hirap nila kalaban," he said.

But make no mistake about it: taking down the Zamboanga City side, bannered by the country's top 3x3 players Joshua Munzon and Alvin Pasaol, remains as one of Zamboanga Peninsula's goals.

Continue reading below ↓

"Syempre gusto naming talunin yun kasi kami yung tiga-Zamboanga," Jumao-as professed. "Kumbaga mas masaya pag natalo namin sila. Yun ang goal namin, gusto namin silang talunin kasi ang lalaki, ang galing, sobrang experienced nila. May natutunan din kami sa kanila."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

That's why Zamboanga Peninsula isn't resting on its laurels as it seeks to be better in the coming legs.

"Work hard pa rin kami para mas maging proud pa ang Zamboanga sa amin. Di kami titigil," he said.

___

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.