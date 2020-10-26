Juico, Hernandez, Maynes warned for rough play as La Union, Pampanga eye finals lead

THE National Basketball League (NBL) has issued a stern warning against Pampanga’s Michael Juico and Levi Hernandez, and La Union’s Mitchelle Maynes ahead of Game Three of the President’s Cup finals at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center.

In a statement, Juico was given a stern warning by NBL commissioner Edward Aquino for actions such as “cheap shots and second motions” during La Union’s 84-80 win in Game Two against Pampanga last Saturday.

Hernandez and Maynes, meanwhile, were also admonished following a near scuffle late in Game Two, where they were called unsportsmanlike fouls. Hernandez hit Adrian Caasi in the face while Maynes retaliated against Hernandez in the 7.9-second mark of the fourth.

No fines were given, according to the league, but the three face suspension for a repeat offense during the finals series.

“NBL Pilipinas does not, in any way, condone unsportsmanlike conduct. Any individual who will violate league regulations involving physicality will be sanctioned accordingly,” said the NBL in a statement.

Mitchelle Maynes delivers for the PAOwer in Game 2.

La Union and Pampanga shoot for a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five finals series on Monday, 6 p.m., inside the NBL bubble in San Fernando, Pampanga.

The PAOwer tied the series at 1-1 on Saturday following their four-point win that saw them open the first period with a 30-17 lead and shooting 12 triples in the match.

Jayson Apolonio was the top scorer of La Union in Game Two with 17 points, followed by Roman Gatchalian with 15 points.

Pampanga team manager Alan Trinidad urged his wards to stay focused in the game.

“Nagtataka ako na ‘yung mga kalaban niyo, siyempre aasarin kayo kasi ang yabang natin nung nanalo tayo. Eh ngayon, hindi kayo makaporma. Kapag nakashoot sila, siyempre aasarin kayo. Mas maraming basketball experience ang dinaanan niyo, bakit kayo napipikon. At nagkanya kanya kayo,” said Trinidad.

