Judiciary Magis battle NHA Builders as UNTV Cup quarterfinals begin

TWO-time champion Judiciary tries to extend its winning run to five games when it battles National Housing Authority on Thursday at the start of the quarterfinal round of the 8th UNTV Cup at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Coming off a four-game sweep of the second round of the elminations that gave them a 6-3 mark, the Judiciary Magis are slightly favored over the Builders in their 4:30 p.m. showdown.

Coached by former UST Tiger Benneth Palad, the Builders also finished the round with a 6-3 record in the event organized by UNTV president Daniel Razon.

Clashing in the other game at 3:30 p.m. are Department of Agriculture and PITC, both at 5-4.

The four teams play a single-round with the top two finishers joining No. 1 and defending champion Armed Forces of the Philippine and second-ranked Department of Environment and Natural Resources in the Final Four.

AFP and DENR advanced outright to the semis after finishing 1-2 with 8-1 and 7-2 marks, respectively.

The chosen charity of the champion in the annual event for public servants get a tax-free P4 million.