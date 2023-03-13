Judiciary, AFP Cavaliers, NHA press semifinal bids in UNTV Cup

JUDICIARY and Armed Forces of the Philippines scored contrasting wins and earned at least a playoff for a semifinal berth in the 9th UNTV Cup the Novadeci Convention Center in Quezon City.

With former PBA player Chester Tolomia leading the way, the Judiciary Magis completed a wire-to-wire 64-54 victory over the Senate Defenders for their 6th win in 8 games.

UNTV Cup semis race heats up

If they win their last game against the faltering DENR Warriors on March 23, the Magis will advance outright to the semis of the tournament offering a tax-free P3 million prize for the chosen charity of the champion time.

The AFP Cavaliers likewise hiked their record to 6-2 following a hard-earned 87-85 decision over defending champion DENR. Standing in their way for an automatic semis slot are the PNP Responders.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The NHA Home Masters also kept alive their bid for an automatic berth in the semis with a 99-93 over the OP-PMS Trailblazers, a victory that enabled them to draw level with the GSIS at 5-3.

Tolomia, 43, scattered 17 points to go with his 8 rebounds and three assists while former Letran star Boyet Bautista finally made his presence felt with a 20-point explosion apart from dishing off two assists for the Cavaliers.

Their victories made the race for two outright semis more interesting – same thing for the quarters as four teams in lower bracket of the standings – the PNP Responders, Warriors, Trailblazers and the Senate Defenders – are toting similar 4-4 records.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓