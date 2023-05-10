Judiciary marches on to UNTV Cup finals as Senate completes hat-trick

TWO-TIME champion Judiciary booked the first finals berth in the 9th UNTV Cup with an easy 76-61 victory over the PNP Responders while the NHA Home Masters kept their titles hopes alive at the Paco Arena in Manila.

With PBA veteran Warren Ybañez creating the plays, the Judiciary Magis outscored the Responders, 26-17, in the second quarter to wrest control on the way to a two-game sweep of their semis series.

Ybanez shows way

Ybanez scored only 8 points but had 12 assists for the game that benefited Richard Litonjua and Chester Tolomia who finished with 14 and 11 points, respectively.

They will face the winner of the series between the NHA Home Masters and AFP Cavaliers which reached a sudden death a come-from-behind 75-73 win by NHA in Game 2.

Marvin Mercado led NHA’s escape act with a double-double of 24 points and 10 rebounds while Alvin Vitug added 19 points.

Meantime, the Senate Sentinels, starring Senators Bong Go, Joel Villanueva and Sonny Angara, streaked to their third win with a 90-76 drubbing of the AFP Cavaliers.

Go led the onslaught with 24 points followed by Angara with 14 points and 4 assists while Villanueva added 7 points, 1 steal and 1 assist.