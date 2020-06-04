WATCH: Juan Gomez de Liaño keeps shooting touch amid lockdown

IT looks like Juan Gomez de Liaño has kept his sweet shooting touch despite being in lockdown.

The amateur star playmaker recently got some shots up with his dad, Bert, as his shooting partner in what looks like their neighborhood basketball ring.

The Gomez de Liaño family caught Juan making five straight long bombs in a video that was posted on their parents’ Twitter account (@bertlovesanna) on Thursday night, with the caption, "Literally from the parking lot."

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Juan and brother Javi have decided to skip the University of the Philippines’ campaign in the UAAP Season 83 to focus on being part of the Gilas Pilipinas pool, as well as honing their craft further with Marinerong Pilipino in the PBA D-League and with the Nueva Ecija Vanguards in the MPBL.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

It seems Juan can’t wait to return to action.