    Basketball

    WATCH: Juan Gomez de Liaño keeps shooting touch amid lockdown

    3 hours ago

    IT looks like Juan Gomez de Liaño has kept his sweet shooting touch despite being in lockdown.

    The amateur star playmaker recently got some shots up with his dad, Bert, as his shooting partner in what looks like their neighborhood basketball ring.

    The Gomez de Liaño family caught Juan making five straight long bombs in a video that was posted on their parents’ Twitter account (@bertlovesanna) on Thursday night, with the caption, "Literally from the parking lot."

      Juan and brother Javi have decided to skip the University of the Philippines’ campaign in the UAAP Season 83 to focus on being part of the Gilas Pilipinas pool, as well as honing their craft further with Marinerong Pilipino in the PBA D-League and with the Nueva Ecija Vanguards in the MPBL.

      It seems Juan can’t wait to return to action.

