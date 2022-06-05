Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Basketball

    Juan GDL, Zamboanga Valientes win bronze medal in Thai 3x3

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago
    JUAN Gomez de Liano anchored Zamboanga Valientes' bronze medal finish in the 3x3 Thai Basketball Super League on Sunday in Central Ayutthaya.

    The Filipino side outlasted Tokyo Dime, 21-13 in the bronze medal game as the crew, which also had Issa Gaye, Reed Juntilla, and Das Esa, caught a big fish in the Japanese crew featuring world No. 302 Keita Suzuki.

    It's a sweet consolation for Zamboanga which suffered a tough 21-14 loss to Luang Prabang of Laos in the semifinals.

    The Valientes also pulled off a big 17-12 win over HiTech Titans of Thailand in the quarterfinals.

    Pretty Huge, unfortunately, crashed out at the quarterfinal stage after a 21-15 loss to Tokyo Dime.

    Jay Washington, Trevis Jackson, and Marcus Hammonds fought for the Pinoy crew as they sorely missed the presence of Raffy Verano, who suffered a sprained ankle a day earlier.

