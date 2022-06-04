Juan GDL's, JayWash's teams advance to Thai 3x3 quarters

JUAN Gomez de Liaño played a key role for Zamboanga Valientes as Pretty Huge also booked a spot in the quarterfinals of the 3x3 Basketball Thai Super League Saturday in Central Ayutthaya.

The former University of the Philippines guard made big contributions for Zamboanga as it finished third in Pool A with a 3-2 win-loss card.

Issa Gaye drained the game-winning deuce in the Valientes' 21-18 win over Sniper X of Thailand, while Reed Juntilla also played the role of the hero in their 21-16 victory over Shoot It Dragons of Thailand.

Those two wins made up for Zamboanga's 21-20 collapse to Team Busy of Singapore to start the gameday.

Meanwhile, Jay Washington carried Pretty Huge to a 19-12 win over Luang Prabang of Laos and a 21-14 conquest of Sriracha Eagle of Thailand to also advance to the final eight.

It would have been a perfect 3-0 run for the Filipino club, but the squad, which also had Trevis Jackson and Marcus Hammonds, fell to HiTech Titans, 16-15.

More impressive was that Pretty Huge did it with just three players on hand after Raffy Verano suffered a sprained ankle in the first game of day two as they wrapped up the eliminations with a 3-2 card, good for third place in Pool B.

Odds, however, won't be in favor of the Filipino teams in the quarters with Zamboanga facing Pool B's no. 2-seed HiTech Titans (4-1) and Pretty Huge battling Pool A's no. 2-squad Tokyo Dime of Japan (4-1).

