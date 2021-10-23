Juan GDL fouls out as Tokyo Z falls to seventh straight loss

JUAN Gomez de Liano fouled out midway through the payoff period as Earthfriends Tokyo Z remained winless in the Japan B.League second division, losing to leader Fighting Eagles Nagoya, 71-56, Saturday at Ota City Gymnasium.

The Filipino import fired eight points built on two treys, with two assists, before gettig whistled for his fifth foul with 6:50 remaining in the game.

Tokyo Z had sliced the lead from 10 to just four, 53-49, on a Marc Eddy Norelia dunk with 7:37 left.

Nagoya just pounced on those foul woes as their imports blew the game wide open late, finishing with a 15-point spread.

Jeremy Jones paced the Fighting Eagles with 23 points behind four triples, with eight rebounds and two blocks, Luke Evans had 15 points, eight boards, three assists, and two rejections, and Andrew Randall had 12 points, 14 rebounds and seven dimes.

Juan GDL scores eight points. PHOTO: Eathfriends Tokyo Z

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Nagoya hiked its record to 6-1, extending its winning streak to four.

Tokyo Z, on the other hand, in the only winless team in B2 as it suffered its seventh straight loss.

Joshua Crawford led the Earthfriends with 14 points, 13 rebounds, and three blocks, as Norelia did his share with 10 points, eight boards, two assists, and two steals.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.