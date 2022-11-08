Juan GDL's club BC Wolves hires manager for Philippine market

LITHUANIAN club BC Wolves is bullish in its desire to penetrate the Philippine market.

Not only did the team sign Juan Gomez de Liano for its campaign, it has also hired Glenmarc Antonio to be the team's regional manager for the country.

"We were looking for someone with experience in marketing and communications and a strong understanding of basketball. He is very experienced and shares a similar vision to ours," said BC Wolves CEO Andrius Ziauberis.

Antonio, 42, previously worked for Smart Communications, Cellprime Distribution Corporation, and Richprime Global Inc.

"Lithuania and the Philippines share a strong passion for basketball, which is like a second religion in both countries. I believe in the club's long-term vision and ambition to become a modern, successful organization. It is an honor to join this club and participate in the new basketball history. Working at the basketball club is an old dream of mine; therefore, I am thrilled it came true," he said.

Antonio will take charge of the club's promotion and marketing initiatives as well as communications in the Philippines.