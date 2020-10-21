Juan GDL ruled out of 3x3 wars as bro Javi hits out at 'dirty play'

JUAN Gomez de Liaño has been ruled out of the rest of the Leg 1 playoffs for Nueva Ecija in the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup after suffering a grade one sprain on his right ankle.
The University of the Philippines standout stepped on Chris Lalata's foot after his drive with 5:15 remaining as he was immediately subbed out of the game.
His injury was a blackeye for Nueva Ecija, which already lost Maclean Sabellina, who suffered a cut on his nape during the game.
Despite playing just two-on-three, the Rice Vanguards hacked out a 21-19 victory to advance to the quarters.
"Ganyan ang Nueva Ecija team. Hindi tayo magpapatalo," said Gab Banal, who finished the game together with Jai Reyes.
That, however, meant that Gomez de Liaño had to skip Nueva Ecija's quarterfinal duel against the Pasig-Sta. Lucia Realtors.
Juan's older brother Javi, however, took exception for what he felt was a dirty play.
"Playing dirty is never okay in all levels smh. Playing physical is far different from playing dirty. Still got the win tho," he tweeted.
___
