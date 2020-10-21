Juan GDL ruled out of 3x3 wars as bro Javi hits out at 'dirty play'

JUAN Gomez de Liaño has been ruled out of the rest of the Leg 1 playoffs for Nueva Ecija in the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup after suffering a grade one sprain on his right ankle.

The University of the Philippines standout stepped on Chris Lalata's foot after his drive with 5:15 remaining as he was immediately subbed out of the game.

His injury was a blackeye for Nueva Ecija, which already lost Maclean Sabellina, who suffered a cut on his nape during the game.

Despite playing just two-on-three, the Rice Vanguards hacked out a 21-19 victory to advance to the quarters.

"Ganyan ang Nueva Ecija team. Hindi tayo magpapatalo," said Gab Banal, who finished the game together with Jai Reyes.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

That, however, meant that Gomez de Liaño had to skip Nueva Ecija's quarterfinal duel against the Pasig-Sta. Lucia Realtors.

Juan's older brother Javi, however, took exception for what he felt was a dirty play.

"Playing dirty is never okay in all levels smh. Playing physical is far different from playing dirty. Still got the win tho," he tweeted.

