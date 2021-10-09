Juan GDL sees little action as Tokyo Z taste third straight loss

JUAN Gomez de Liaño once again played sparingly as Earthfriends Tokyo Z suffered a 30-point blowout at the hands of Yamagata Wyverns, 81-51, in the 2021-22 B.League second division Saturday at Yamagata Prefectural Sports Park.

Juan GDL limited again

The Filipino logged only one minute and 32 seconds of play as he missed his only shot late in the second quarter.

It was a disastrous second frame for Tokyo as Yamagata asserted control with a 20-7 romp to flip the script and take hold of a 30-23 halftime lead, using that momentum to stretch the lead to 30 numerous times in the second half.

Kenny Lawson Jr. led that assault with 25 points, 11 rebounds, and three steals to carry Yamagata to its third win of the season.

Jawad Williams also had 19 points, five boards, four dimes, and two steals, while Takashi Igarashi scored 10 points in the victory.

Continue reading below ↓

The Earthfriends, on the other hand, sunk to their third straight loss.

Pat Andree topscored for Tokyo Z with 14 points on 3-of-6 sniping from beyond the arc, together with three rebounds, as Tsubasa Kurihara got 11 points and five boards in the losing effort.

Nishinomiya Storks also held off Aomori Wat's, 95-86, to spoil the latter's home debut at Flat Hachinohe.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

DeQuan Jones led the visitors with 24 points, seven assists, and five rebounds for their first victory of the season.

Shaquille Hines also poured 24 points built on four triples off the bench, as well as five boards, as Takuya Kawamura had 17 points, four assists, and three rebounds for Nishinomiya (1-2).

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Former TNT import Michael Craig showed the way for Aomori with 31 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists, while Hayate Komasawa got 24 points and five boards.

The Wat's sunk to 0-3 while still waiting for the arrival of Filipino center Kemark Carino.

Continue reading below ↓

Both teams will have another go-round against the same foes on Sunday.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.