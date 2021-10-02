Juan GDL plays limited minutes as Tokyo bows in season opener

JUAN Gomez de Liaño played limited minutes in the season opener for Earthfriends Tokyo Z as it fell to the Kagawa Five Arrows, 89-82, Saturday in the 2021-22 B.League second division at Temple Municipal Gymnasium.

The Filipino guard, who is still recovering from an injury, logged only three minutes late in the second quarter and registered two points, one assist, and one steal against two turnovers in his professional debut.

Gomez de Liaño largely watched from the sidelines as Angus Brandt plowed through the paint on his way to 26 points, six rebounds, and two assists to steer Kagawa to the victory.

It wasn't as easy, though, as Tokyo rallied from a 10-point deficit, 71-61, with 5:13 remaining and got to within three, 83-80, in the final 13 seconds after a Shinya Takagi trey.

Charities from Brandt and Takayuki Kodama in the waning moments sealed the deal for the Five Arrows.

Kagawa drew superb games from Terrance Woodbury, who tallied 17 points, eight boards, and two rebounds, Hiroki Taniguchi, who buried three of his six treys for 15 points, and Kodama, with his 13 points, seven dimes, and four boards.

Earthfriends banked on Marc Eddy Norelia who fired 28 points, seven rebounds, and two assists in the losing cause.

Joshua Crawford also notched a double-double with his 12 points and 15 boards, Takagi had 12, and Kotaro Hisaoka came off the bench with 11 points, two rebounds, and two assists as Tokyo seeks for immediate redemption in their rematch on Sunday.

