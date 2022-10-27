Juan GDL makes four rebounds in Lithuania debut as BC Wolves beat Labas Gas

JUAN Gomez de Liano played only six minutes in his debut for BC Wolves as it trounced Labas Gas, 95-70, Thursday (Manila time) in the King Mindaugas Cup at Alytus Sports and Recreation Center.

The Filipino import came off the bench and missed all his four shots, but hauled four rebounds in six minutes of action.

Juan GDL didn't need to do much of the scoring with six Wolves players notching double figures led by Kristupas Zemaitis' 17 points.

The Gilas Pilipinas guard arrived in Lithuania earlier this week.

BC Wolves hold a 5-1 record in the Lietuvos Krepšinio Lyga season.

Watch Now

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.