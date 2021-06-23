Juan GdL set to play in Japan B.League second division

JUAN Gomez de Liano is heading to Japan as he has signed a deal with Earthfriends Tokyo Z in the second division of the B.League.

The team announced on Wednesday the signing, making him the latest Filipino to play in the Japanese professional league.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"I'm very excited to battle it out and compete with you guys all throughout this season and be part of this journey," said the University of the Philippines product.

Gomez de Liano, 22, has been signed in the Asian Players Quota and will play for the 2021-22 B.2 season.

His last taste of action was with Gilas Pilipinas where he averaged 12.0 points on 47-percent shooting, to go with 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in three games.

Gomez de Liano will be joining Earthfriends Tokyo Z, which finished with a 13-46 record last season, good for 15th place in B.2 and seventh in the East District.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.