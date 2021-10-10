Juan GDL's late explosion for naught as Tokyo Z stays winless

JUAN Gomez de Liano got going late, but couldn't save Earthfriends Tokyo Z from suffering a 29-point loss, 84-55, at the hands of Yamagata Wyverns in the 2021-22 B.League second division on Sunday.

The Filipino guard scored 11 points on 3-of-5 shooting from deep. He also collected three assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 19 minutes in another solid off-the-bench performance at the Yamagata Prefectural Sports Park.

Unfortunately, Gomez de Liano's scoring explosion came too little too late for Tokyo, which was already down by 21 points in the third quarter after a disastrous first half that set it back, 35-21, by halftime.

Yamagata stays unbeaten

Jawad Williams led a total team effort for the unbeaten Yamagata (4-0) with his 15 points and three rebounds. Five other players scored in double figures.

Josei Maniwa also scored 15 points on 2-of-3 clip from deep, Shunto Murakami and Ryohei Kawabe got 12 points each, and Yoshifumi Nakajima tallied 11 points, eight boards, and four assists in the Wyverns' fourth successive win.

Marc Eddy Norelia led the way for the Earthfriends (0-4)with 16 points and nine rebounds. Joshua Crawford added 10 points and six boards.

Tokyo Z will attempt to win their first game when they host the Sendai 89ers (2-2) on Sunday at Ota City General Gymnasium.

It was the same story for the Aomori Wat's, which was sent to their fourth straight loss, 68-56, at the hands of the Nishinomiya Storks at Flat Hachinohe while waiting for Filipino import Kemark Carino.

