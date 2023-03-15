JRU nips Luid to keep lead in NBL Youth 21-under division

JOSE Rizal University-Circus Music Festival nipped Luid Red Rose RAA, 83-82, over the weekend at the Colegio De San Sebastian Pampanga Gym to maintain solo first place in the National Basketball League Youth 2023 Season First Conference 21-under division.

William Sy scored 28 points and nailed the go-ahead jumper and two free throws to bring JRU ahead for good, 83-80. The win kept the Heavy Bombers at the top of the standings with a 4-1 win-loss record.

Taguig Junior Generals, meanwhile, are in second spot in the 21-under division with a 3-1 mark after defeating Hustle DMC Rising Suns, 84-76. Jayjay Carretero had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Junior Generals.

Uncle Drew Cavite Ballers defeated Arceegee Saints, 75-63, to move into a tie with Luid and Arceegee at third spot with a 3-2 record. Charles Quillao had 19 points for Cavite.

Nino Villas had 22 points as TP Emong Malunggay Pandesal beat JILCF Red Arc, 86-82, to even its record to 2-2.

NAPPCO EZ Jersey Bruins defeated Luid Jasper Emjay, 99-96, to stay unbeaten in three games in the 19-under with Gab Gamboa finishing with 14 points.

McMafie Bruins won over San Mateo Rizaleno, 94-89, to also maintain their spotless record in three games in the 16-under. Daniel Franco with 18 points for the Bruins.

Juan Lorenzo Policarpio had 21 points as Emeralds Academy beat Luid ECP KGM Basic, 72-67, for a 5-0 win-loss record in the 14-under.