JRU-Circus Music Festival beats Luid to bag NBL Youth 21-under title

JOSE Rizal University-Circus Music Festival defeated Luid Red Rose RAA, 90-72, to claim the 21-under title of the National Basketball League (NBL) Youth Season 2023 First Conference at the Jesus Is Lord Colleges Foundation Gym in Bocaue, Bulacan.

NBL Youth news

William Sy had 21 points and 10 assists, while Sean Argente had 16 points on his way to capturing the Finals MVP as JRU captured the crown in the middle of their build-up for the NCAA.

Marvin Raymundo had 14 points and six rebounds, and Jonathan Medina added 12 points in the JRU win.

Karl Bench De Jesus also claimed the tournament MVP for JRU-Circus Music Festival and was joined in the Mythical Five by Sy, CJ Buitison of Luid Red Rose RAA, Aries Rodrin of Uncle Drew Cavite Ballers, and Kent Mark Lacaya of Arceegee Saints.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

After a close game, the Heavy Bombers pulled away in the fourth by outscoring Luid, 25-13. JRU led by as many as 21 points during the final quarter.

Buitison had 27 points, while La Salle cager Jonnel Policarpio had 17 points for Luid Red Rose RAA.