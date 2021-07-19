Gaco, Espinas take charge as Zamboanga City nips MisOr

PAGADIAN, ZAMBOANGA DEL SUR -- JPS Zamboanga City returned to its winning ways, nipping MisOr, 85-75, in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, Monday at Pagadian City Gymnasium.

JPS used a huge third quarter to enter the final frame up by 14, dropping 26 big points while holding the Brew Authoritea to just 16, 74-60.

But Reil Cervantes' deuce at the 1:33 mark of the payoff period capped a 15-5 blast by MisOr to be back within four, 75-79.

Veteran bigs take charge

However, big men Jerwin Gaco and Gabby Espinas connived on a 5-0 run, via a layup and a three-pointer, to seal the win for Zamboanga.

"After our loss yesterday, Jerwin talked to the team to lift their spirits up," said JPS Zamboanga head coach Tony Pardo as just yesterday, a buzzer-beater gave them a deflating 69-71 loss at the hands of Roxas. "He really led by example today."

Gaco continued his fine play, producing 24 points on 11-of-16 shooting from the field, to go with 12 rebounds as JPS hiked their win-loss card to 3-2.

Espinas also delivered a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, alongside four assists and a block. Also in double figures were Aaron Jeruta, Med Salim, and Fran Yu, combining for 32.

Med Salim rises for a jumper.

JPS lorded in the paint, tallying more than half of their total points with 46, while MisOr only managed 28.

Joseph Sedurifa had 16 points, five rebounds, and four assists for the 2-2 Brew Authoritea.

Ronjay Buenafe and Mac Baracael, who exploded for 58 combined points last night, were limited to just nine and 10 points, respectively.

MisOr will cap off its three straight games tomorrow against Pagadian at 2 pm. Meanwhile, JPS which just finished their own stretch of games and will resume play on Friday, 2 pm against Iligan.

The Scores:

Zamboanga City 85 - Gaco 24, Espinas 14, Jeruta 11, Salim 11, Yu 10, Neypes 6, Lingganay 5, Belencion 2, Ferrer 2, Waminal 0, Jumao-as 0, Sabdulla 0.

MisOr 75 - Sedurifa 16, Estrella 13, Baracael 10, Buenafe 9, Ballesteros 6, Munsayac 5, Cervantes 4, Meca 4, Cawalang 4, Sanga 3, Tagarda 2, Salcedo 0.

Quarterscores: 24-25, 48-44, 74-60, 85-75.

