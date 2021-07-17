Guards stand tall as Zamboanga City holds off Zamboanga del Sur

PAGADIAN, ZAMBOANGA DEL SUR -- JPS Zamboanga City's three playmakers stepped up late, eking out an 82-79 win over ALZA Alayon Zamboanga del Sur, in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup at the Pagadian City Gymnasium here, Saturday.

After trailing by as many as nine in the fourth period, Zamboanga del Sur clawed back to just within two after Eloy Poligrates' breakaway layup at the 1:06 mark, 74-76.

In the ensuing play, JPS' Aaron Jeruta beat the shot clock with his third trifecta of the game but ALZA's Dennis Daa retaliated with his own version of a triple, 77-79, with 33.6 seconds left.

"'Yung shot-clock beating three ko, naka-tres na kasi ako ng dalawa so maganda yung rhythm ko so thanks to God na-shoot ko yun," said Jeruta.

Lingganay then buried a three as Daa once again answered, this time with a lay-in with 13.4 ticks left, 79-82.

But Zamboanga City was able to hold on with misses from ALZA's Poligrates, JC Jabello, and Charles Pepito.

Continue reading below ↓

Jeruta led JPS with 17 points, five rebounds, and five assists, while Lingganay provided 16 points, five rebounds, and five steals as well.

Playmakers step up

Fran Yu also joined the playmaker party with 16 points, five assists, four rebounds, and four steals.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO: Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas

Moreover, the three-point guards were the only Zamboanga City players to score in the all-important fourth quarter.

Continue reading below ↓

"Nothing was working for us in the first three quarters, that is why I gambled on playing my three point guards in Jeruta, Yu, and Lingganay. Fortunately for us, it worked," said JPS Zamboanga head coach Tony Pardo. "This game was a good test for us."

Daa turned back the clock, tallying 22 points and 16 rebounds in the losing cause, slipping to 0-2.

Poligrates, who missed Zamboanga del Sur's first game, had 17 points on 7-of-18 shooting and five steals.

It was a good start for Zamboanga City's back-to-back-to-back games with Roxas as its opponent tomorrow, 2 pm.

On the other hand, ALZA Alayon will collide with Pagadian on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Scores:

Zamboanga City 82 - Jeruta 17, Yu 16, Lingganay 16, Belencion 7, Matias 6, Ferrer 6, Gaco 6, Neypes 4, Cardona 4, Warminal 0.

Zamboanga del Sur 79 - Daa 22, Poligrates 17, Pepito 15, Raflores 7, Larotin 6, Celada 4, Sara 4, Cruz 2, Puerto 2, Tajonera 0, Jabello 0, Moneva 0.

Continue reading below ↓

Quarterscores: 18-20, 33-36, 54-56, 82-79.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.