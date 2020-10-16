Having huge target on their backs bodes well for Munzon and Co. in 3x3 Olympic bid

HUNTED as Family's Brand Sardines - Zamboanga City Chooks may be in the leadup to the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup, the huge targets on their backs only spur them to bring their best every single game.

"For us, that leaves us with not too much room for error knowing that we’re probably gonna get everybody’s best game," admitted Joshua Munzon.

That notion, where everyone wants to knock Zamboanga down from its pedestal, shouldn't come as a surprise as they have Munzon and Alvin Pasaol, who are the top two 3x3 players in the country.

Add Troy Rike and Santi Santillan to the equation, and it makes it four of the top six-ranked players in the Philippines.

Yet as big as the bullseye on them is, Munzon said that it only serves as a motivation to prove their caliber as the best 3x3 players in the country.

"It’s gonna be a big goal for us to qualify and reach the Olympics. To prepare us for that, it would be a good thing for us to see everybody’s best game and for us not to have a chance to go out there and take anybody for granted and be serious every time we step on the court. And to have in the back of our minds that we’re preparing for the qualifier but at the same time, focus on these teams and be ready for what these guys are gonna show," he said.

It will be the first time Munzon and company will be back on the half-court since the global COVID-19 pandemic.

But the Fil-Am guard is hoping it won't be the last, especially with other nations already returning back to form and competing in the 2020 Fiba 3x3 World Tour soon.

"We definitely wanna go abroad and play the World Tour tournaments because that would help us even more than in our conference," he said.

"But for now, we can just focus in front of us and focus on this conference, getting better, building chemistry and putting up a show for our country."

