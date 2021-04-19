PBA rookie Joshua Munzon also focused on chase for Tokyo Olympics 3x3 spot

JOSHUA Munzon said he remains focused on helping the Philippines qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in 3x3 basketball.

Munzon was recently drafted first overall by Terrafirma in the recent PBA draft following his stint with 3x3 basketball in which he also played in the Fiba circuit locally and internationally.

The 26-year-old Munzon is still set to team up with CJ Perez, Mo Tautuaa, and fellow rookie Alvin Pasaol in the Olympic qualifying tournament from May 26 to 30 in Graz, Austria.

Even after he was drafted in the PBA, the Terrafirma rookie said his mindset remains with the OQT tournament this year for a chance to clinch a berth in the Tokyo Olympics which will stage its first-ever 3x3 competition in history.

“I definitely think it’s a possibility especially with the team that we will be having with CJ, Mo, Alvin, and myself,” said the 6-foot-4 Munzon, when asked during a SPIN Sidelines episode about the chances of the Philippines making it to Tokyo.

“It’s going to be tough but I think it’s possible. We’ve already beat the number one team in the world. That says a lot about our heart and how much we want to make the country proud. I think we have a chance,” said Munzon.

The PBA and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas are in talks as to how the preparations for the Olympic 3x3 qualifiers will be staged amidst the restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Munzon said he has not lost his attention on the OQT 3x3 competition even after it was delayed for a year because of the pandemic.

“Our group is tough,” Munzon said. “We have Slovenia, Qatar, Dominican Republic, and France. I saw that already. I was supposed to play last year. It’s been in my head. I know who exactly is in our group. I’ve been excited about this ever since we got that opportunity.”

He added: “We just have to have that time to build that chemistry and hopefully, we give ourselves a chance and make the country proud.”

Munzon said he is hoping to play in the Olympics, something that he never thought would be possible until he became a regular in 3x3 competitions.

“It’s a dream. You always watch it every four years. That would be crazy if one day, you can make it to that stage. That’s the ultimate stage. I’m excited and I’m going to do everything I can to contribute to that goal. I know its everybody else’s goal. We are going to work together to make that happen,” said Munzon.

