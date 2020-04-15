Soon-to-be dad Joshua Munzon grateful for continued support to 3x3 pool

ACTION may be halted, but the Philippines' top 3x3 player Joshua Munzon is grateful for the support he's getting in a time of crisis.

And it's all the more appreciated with the 25-year-old expecting his first child.

"It means a lot to me and my family," said Munzon, who is currently in California awaiting the due date of his girlfriend Alejah Valmonte.

Munzon and Alvin Pasaol, together with PBA players CJ Perez and Mo Tautuaa, were supposed to suit up in the Fiba 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament before the Bangalore, India showcase was cancelled last March because of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

With these developments, the Fil-Am guard was able to leave for the US just before the enhanced community quarantine was implemented last month.

Despite Munzon not being in the country, he did get a good news from here as Chooks-to Go Pilipinas 3x3 league owner Ronald Mascarinas committed that the top 3x3 players in the country will continue receiving their salaries.

"I’m very grateful for Chooks to be supporting me during this time especially with me expecting the birth of my daughter any day now," he said.

Also part of the group are Pasaol, Dylan Ababou, Troy Rike, Karl Dehesa, Santi Santillan, Franky Johnson, Chris De Chavez, and JR Alabanza.

"Sobrang laking pasalamat namin kasi kahit na postpone na yung OQT and yung liga namin, tuloy-tuloy pa rin yung suporta," said Pasaol. "Sa akin lalo kasi nakakapagdala pa rin ako sa family ko sa Davao."

Santillan added: "Sobrang laki ng pasalamat ko sa Chooks sa tuloy na pag support nila dahil ako lang ang inaasahan ng buong pamilya ko, lalo na't no work no pay ang tatay ko ngayon kaya talagang mahirap para sa kanila."

