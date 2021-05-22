Josh Shelby's 42 points not enough as Nunag silenced in another Franklin loss

THE Franklin Bulls suffered back-to-back losses in the 2021 NZ NBL season, falling to the Canterbury Rams, 89-86, Saturday at Cowles Stadium.

Josh Selby's monster 42-point outing wasn't enough to stop the visitors' losing streak as they fell to an even 3-3 record.

The former NBA player shot 3-of-9 from deep, while also grabbing seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals in the crushing loss.

It was another silent showing from Joseph Nunag as he came off the bench for Franklin and made only one of his five threes to notch five points, three steals, two boards, two assists in the defeat.

It was a disheartening loss for the Bulls, who enjoyed a 14-point advantage, 50-36 late in the first half before allowing the Rams to fight back, slicing the lead down to two, 70-68 after Canterbury's 29-point third quarter eruption before ultimately losing grip of the game in the payoff period.

Franklin could not stop the rampage from the Rams' Deshon Taylor, who lit up for 35 points on a sizzling 7-of-13 clip from threes, on top of seven rebounds, and four assists.

His stellar performance helped Canterbury improve to a 2-3 card.

Edward Singler also flirted with a triple-double 17 points, 11 boards, nine assists, and four steals, Samuel Smith got a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Quinton Bailey had 12 points and five boards for the Rams.

The Bulls loss spoiled another double-double outing for Zane Waterman, who got 19 points, 14 rebounds, and four assists, as Jaylen Gerrand had 10 points and four boards.

Franklin goes back home this Thursday, hoping to end the slide against the Otago Nuggets (3-2) at Franklin Pool and Leisure Centre.

