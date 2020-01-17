Joseph Yeo comes full circle as he teams up with Danny Ilfefonso's son

FOR four seasons until 2013, Joseph Yeo had the opportunity to team up with PBA legend Danny Ildefonso at San Miguel Beer.

Seven years later, Yeo links up with another Ildefonso - Danny's son Dave, that is, as they join forces for Mighty Sports in the 2020 Dubai International Basketball Tournament.

"Noon, maliit pa 'yan. Kaya nga tito ang tawag sa akin," the former La Salle star said of his much-younger teammate.

Yeo feels he has come full circle, teaming up with two generations of the Ildefonsos.

"Dati, idol ko ang daddy niya. Ngayon, ako naman ang idol niya," the 36-year-old said, certain that Dave will learn a lot from him given that unlike Danny, the son plays more at the backcourt. "At least, may naga-idolize pa rin sa akin kahit paano."

Seeing the hardwork Dave puts in practice, the 11-year PBA veteran believes the son is also bound to rise. Yeo said that he won't be surprised if Dave can come close to the achievements of his dad.

"Si Lakay kasi, big man. Magaling si Lakay at mahirap din maabot yung accomplishments ni Lakay na dalawang MVPs," he said.

"Pero skill-wise, magaling 'yung anak niya. Itong si Dave, for a guard, matangkad siya. Pero iba na rin ang generation ngayon. Magaling talaga si Dave at pang-professional level din yung skills niya."