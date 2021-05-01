Joseph Nunag drops 20 in 23 minutes as Franklin nabs 1st NBL win

JOSEPH Nunag once again balled out for the Franklin Bulls as they held off the Manawatu Jets, 100-99, Saturday in the 2021 NBL season at Franklin Pool and Leisure Centre.

The former Far Eastern University guard continued to be a spark off the bench, making four of his eight treys to produce 20 points on top of his two assists in 23 minutes of play for their first win of the season.

Nunag helped Franklin fight back from an 81-74 deficit with 8:36 left in the fourth quarter and turn it to a 98-92 lead with 3:09 remaining.

Manawatu, however, refused to quit as Daishon Knight kept his side within striking distance, with his three-pointer with 2:01 left cutting the lead down to just one.

With the two sides missing shots and committing turnovers in the final two minutes, Knight had a shot to steal the game for the Jets in the final 10 seconds, but his jumper missed the mark as Dane Brooks secured the rebound and sealed the game for the Bulls.

Former NBA player Josh Selby once again powered Franklin with 27 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, and four steals, while Zan Waterman got 25 points and 14 boards to his name.

Brooks also added 10 points and six boards in the win as the Bulls improved to 2-0.

Franklin goes on its first road game this season as Nunag meets his old team Taranaki Mountainairs (0-2) on Wednesday at TSB Stadium.

Jayden Bezzant paced Manawatu with 29 points, seven rebounds, and two assists, while Knight finished with 23 points, three boards, and three steals as the Jets remained winless in two games.

