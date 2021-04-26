Joseph Nunag has solid debut with Franklin in NBL even as Auckland gets win

JOSEPH Nunag turned heads in his debut for the Franklin Bulls, but it wasn't enough as the Auckland Huskies took the 99-96 victory on Sunday in the 2021 NBL season at Franklin Pool and Leisure Centre.

The 6-foot-2 Fillipino-New Zealander from Far Eastern University provided the spark off the bench with 14 points, three assists, and one steal in 23 minutes.

Nunag helped the Bulls take a 92-91 lead with his layup with 1:51 remaining and the lead was extended to three with a jumper from Dane Brooks, but Kiana Saxon tied the game at 94 for the Huskies with 37 seconds left.

Josh Selby's freebies put Franklin ahead, 96-94, in the final 30 ticks, but Jeremy Kendle buried the go-ahead trey for Auckland with nine seconds left and was followed up by Dontae Nance's freebies to make it a 99-96 game with eight seconds to play.

Selby still had a chance to force overtime, but his three-point shot could not find the bottom of the net.

Continue reading below ↓

Selby, who played two seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, led the way for Franklin with 26 points on 3-of-9 shooting from deep, on top of his six rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Jaylen Gerrand added 18 points and three boards, while Denhym Brooke had 16 points and six rebounds in the loss.

The Bulls stay at home for their next game on Saturday against the Manawatu Jets.

Kendle powered Auckland in the season opener with 32 points, six rebounds, three assists, and two steals, Nance got 18 points, four boards, and three dimes, while Nicholas Barrow and Brook Ruscoe-Taiaroa had 17 apiece in the victory.

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.