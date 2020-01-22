MPBL: Josan Nimes shows way as Pasig ends Biñan win streak at six

JOSAN Nimes scored 30 points as Pasig defeated Biñan City, 82-75, on Tuesday in the MPBL Lakan Season at the Alonte Sports Arena in Laguna.

Nimes also had 11 rebounds and three steals as the Realtors improved their win-loss record to 16-11, half-a-game behind sixth-running Bataan.

“Nung halftime na-challenge yung mga players to play defense, so yun yung naging result ng third quarter. Nagkaroon kami ng run, so ‘pag dating nung fourth medyo nag relax kaya humabol yung Biñan,” said Pasig coach Bong de la Cruz.

Behind Nimes and Jeric Teng, Pasig erased a 12-point deficit with a 23-5 for a 65-58 lead entering the fourth.

Pasig extended the lead to 17 points in the fourth quarter and held on for their second straight victory.

Teng had 18 points, five assists, and four boards, while Argel Mendoza and Leo Najorda had nine points apiece.

Jed Mendoza paced Biñan with 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals. Macky Acosta contributed 14 points and six rebounds while James Mangahas had a double-double of 12 points and 11 boards.

Binan City fell to 12-15 in the South Division, two games behind eighth-running Bicol.



The scores:

Pasig-Sta. Lucia 82 – Nimes 30, Teng 18, Najorda 9, Mendoza 9, Gotladera 6, Velchez 4, Manalang 2, Chavenia 2, Tamayo 2, Medina 0, Grealy 0.

Biñan City-Luxxe White 75 – Mendoza 16, Acosta 14, J. Mangahas 12, Bautista 9, Villanueva 7, Parala 7, A. Mangahas 6, Neypes 2, Stevens 2, Castanares 0, Justiniani 0

Quarterscores: 24-20; 36-41; 65-58; 82-75.