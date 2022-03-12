Heading, Tiongson teams nab wins in T1 League

JORDAN Heading uncorked 16 points to help the Taichung Wagor Suns downed the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, 115-91, Saturday in the T1 League at National Taiwan University of Sport Gymnasium.

The Filipino guard was a cool customer from the line as he went 5-of-6 from the charity stripe while also grabbing six rebounds in the victory.

Palestinian star Sani Sakakini led Taichung with 26 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, and two steals, while Anthony Tucker was a do-it-all wonder with his 18 points, eight boards, six assists, and three steals as the Suns won back-to-back games to rise to 11-7.

Taichung continues its homestand on Sunday against the Kaohsiung Aquas.

Former Ginebra import Charles Garcia topped Tainan (3-13) with 24 points and seven rebounds off the bench in a losing cause.

Meanwhile, Caelan Tiongson and the Taoyuan Leopards stunned the Taiwan Beer HeroBears, 101-96, at Chung Yuan University Gymnasium.

The Fil-Am forward was stupendous in the win with his 23 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks.

Deyonta Davis also kept the home team afloat with 12 points and 16 rebounds to rise to a 3-13 record and win two of its last four games.

Ramon Galloway carried Taiwan Beer in the shock defeat with 31 points, eight boards, and seven assists to fall to a 13-8 card.

Taoyuan ends its three-game home series on Sunday against Tainan.

